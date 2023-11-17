Take a look at the injury report for the Boston Celtics (9-2), which currently includes two players listed (including Jaylen Brown), as the Celtics prepare for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (5-6) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 117-107 victory over the 76ers in their last outing on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points in the Celtics' victory, leading the team.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Brown SF Out Illness 24.7 6 2.7 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Knee 20.7 7.7 1.3

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: Out (Foot), OG Anunoby: Out (Finger), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and NBCS-BOS

TSN and NBCS-BOS

