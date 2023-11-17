The Maine Black Bears (2-2) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) take the floor at UNF Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Maine vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine covered 16 times in 24 games with a spread last season.

Maine (16-8-0 ATS) covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 25.3% more often than Presbyterian (12-17-0) last year.

Maine vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 68.5 131.7 69.7 139.2 138.1 Presbyterian 63.2 131.7 69.5 139.2 132.1

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

Last year, the Black Bears put up only one fewer point per game (68.5) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).

Maine went 9-1 against the spread and 9-4 overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Maine vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 16-8-0 12-12-0 Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0

Maine vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Presbyterian 8-4 Home Record 5-9 5-12 Away Record 0-15 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

