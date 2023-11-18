Should you wager on Brandon Carlo to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

Carlo has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Carlo has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:11 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:49 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:50 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

