The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Bruins and Canadiens square off on ESPN+ and NESN.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens Bruins 3-2 (F/OT) MON

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 30 total goals (just 2.0 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 15 11 13 24 17 7 0% Brad Marchand 15 7 9 16 11 7 15.4% Charlie McAvoy 11 2 11 13 11 2 - Pavel Zacha 15 5 7 12 7 5 50.9% Charlie Coyle 15 5 6 11 5 5 53%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 59 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the league.

With 49 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players