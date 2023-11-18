Bruins vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2), who have fallen in three straight, on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 while totaling 34 goals against 23 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 2-2-4 in overtime contests on their way to a 12-1-2 overall record.
- In the six games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-2 record (good for eight points).
- Boston has scored a pair of goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins are 11-1-1 in the 13 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 23 points).
- In the seven games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 4-1-2 record (10 points).
- In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 6-0-1 (13 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Bruins went 6-1-1 in those matchups (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|13th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|22nd
|1st
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.47
|23rd
|12th
|31.7
|Shots
|29.8
|22nd
|20th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|29th
|12th
|22%
|Power Play %
|20.59%
|15th
|1st
|91.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.34%
|23rd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.