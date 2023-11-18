Bruins vs. Canadiens November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-275)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NESN
Bruins Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for Boston, Pastrnak has 24 points in 15 games (11 goals, 13 assists).
- Brad Marchand has seven goals and nine assists, equaling 16 points (1.1 per game).
- Charlie McAvoy has posted two goals and 11 assists for Boston.
- Jeremy Swayman (6-0-1) has a goals against average of 1.7 on the season. His .944% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Suzuki is an important part of the offense for Montreal, with 15 points this season, as he has put up six goals and nine assists in 17 games.
- Montreal's Cole Caufield has posted 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists.
- This season, Michael Matheson has four goals and 10 assists for Boston.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, allowing 12 goals (4.0 goals against average) and amassing 92 saves with an .885% save percentage (53rd in the league).
Bruins vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|13th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|22nd
|1st
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.47
|23rd
|12th
|31.7
|Shots
|29.8
|22nd
|20th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|29th
|12th
|22%
|Power Play %
|20.59%
|15th
|1st
|91.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.34%
|23rd
