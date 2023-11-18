Should you bet on Danton Heinen to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Heinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Heinen has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

