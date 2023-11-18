For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Pastrnak a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In nine of 15 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.0 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:41 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:17 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 20:25 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:10 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

