For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake DeBrusk a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, DeBrusk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

DeBrusk has no points on the power play.

DeBrusk averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:58 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:11 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

