Jake DeBrusk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens meet on Saturday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on DeBrusk's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:22 per game on the ice, is +5.

In one of 14 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in five of 14 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In four of 14 games this year, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 14 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

