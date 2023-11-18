The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Fancy a bet on van Riemsdyk in the Bruins-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:12 per game on the ice, is +5.

van Riemsdyk has scored a goal in three of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has a point in seven games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in five of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 15 Games 3 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

