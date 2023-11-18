According to our computer projection model, the New Hampshire Wildcats will defeat the Maine Black Bears when the two teams come together at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Maine vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction New Hampshire (-24.6) 61.4 New Hampshire 43, Maine 18

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Black Bears' six games with a set total.

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have two wins against the spread this year.

The Wildcats and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Black Bears vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Hampshire 36.8 30.0 36.5 34.3 37.0 27.2 Maine 23.4 31.6 30.6 30.8 16.2 32.4

