Saturday's game features the Maine Black Bears (3-2) and the North Florida Ospreys (3-2) facing off at UNF Arena (on November 18) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 win for Maine.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Maine vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Maine vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 77, North Florida 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-7.5)

Maine (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

North Florida has put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Maine is 2-2-0. Both the Ospreys and the Black Bears are 3-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.0 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.

Maine wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 31.6 rebounds per game, 271st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.4.

Maine knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (249th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (190th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from deep.

Maine wins the turnover battle by 5.0 per game, committing 10.4 (97th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.4.

