CAA foes match up when the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) and the Maine Black Bears (2-8) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Wildcat Stadium.

New Hampshire owns the 11th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (440.1 yards per game), but rank 20th-worst on defense (424.2 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Maine is putting up 23.4 points per game (76th-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FCS on defense (31.6 points allowed per game).

Maine vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Wildcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Maine vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics

Maine New Hampshire 361.2 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.1 (11th) 420.6 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.2 (109th) 86.9 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.7 (101st) 274.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.4 (3rd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has racked up 2,595 yards (259.5 ypg) while completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has carried the ball 99 times for 414 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 198 yards and one touchdown.

John Gay has compiled 199 yards on 49 carries with one touchdown.

Joe Gillette has collected 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 547 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has five touchdowns.

Jamie Lamson has put together a 502-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 44 targets.

Montigo Moss' 37 catches (on 53 targets) have netted him 408 yards (40.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has 3,207 pass yards for New Hampshire, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 109 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 49 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Laube has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 723 yards (72.3 per game) with nine scores. He has also caught 68 passes for 699 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

This season, Myles Thomason has carried the ball 32 times for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Logan Tomlinson has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 495 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyle Lepkowski's 38 grabs are good enough for 436 yards and two touchdowns.

