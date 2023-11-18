The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Michigan ranks 47th in total offense this season (410.5 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 410.5 yards allowed per game. With 28.9 points per game on offense, Maryland ranks 57th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 47th, giving up 22.4 points per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Michigan vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Michigan Maryland 410.5 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (61st) 232.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (35th) 173.1 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (111th) 237.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (24th) 6 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 2,194 yards (219.4 ypg) on 163-of-214 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 152 times for 794 yards (79.4 per game), scoring 18 times.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 84 times for 284 yards (28.4 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 36 receptions for 589 yards (58.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 446 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 29 grabs for 426 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 2,769 yards (276.9 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 109 times for 515 yards (51.5 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has rushed for 266 yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' 607 receiving yards (60.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions on 67 targets with four touchdowns.

Tai Felton has racked up 542 receiving yards (54.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Kaden Prather's 37 catches (on 58 targets) have netted him 523 yards (52.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Maryland gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.