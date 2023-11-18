Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 18?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Zacha averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:57
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:37
|Away
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
