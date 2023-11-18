For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • In five of 15 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Zacha averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:57 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:37 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

