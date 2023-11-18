Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Does a bet on Zacha intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Pavel Zacha vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 19:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In five of 15 games this season, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Zacha has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 15 games this season, Zacha has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Zacha has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 15 Games 4 12 Points 2 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

