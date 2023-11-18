Should you bet on Trent Frederic to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Frederic has zero points on the power play.

Frederic's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

