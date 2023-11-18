The No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

On offense, Washington has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by compiling 503.9 yards per game. The defense ranks 103rd (410.3 yards allowed per game). Oregon State's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 37.9 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 20.5 points per game, which ranks 31st.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Washington vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Washington vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Washington Oregon State 503.9 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.3 (23rd) 410.3 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332 (27th) 125.9 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (20th) 378 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.4 (44th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 3,533 yards passing for Washington, completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 136 times for 790 yards (79 per game), scoring 11 times.

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 190 yards (19 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 59 catches for 1,100 yards (110 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 55 receptions totaling 943 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Germie Bernard has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 27 grabs for 351 yards, an average of 35.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei leads Oregon State with 2,254 yards on 146-of-249 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 153 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez is his team's leading rusher with 155 carries for 1,024 yards, or 102.4 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Deshaun Fenwick has run for 497 yards across 86 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould leads his squad with 599 receiving yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has 42 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 598 yards (59.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling has racked up 418 reciving yards (41.8 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

