As we roll into Week 12 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the SoCon on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!