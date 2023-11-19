The Boston Celtics (10-2) have just one player on the injury report, Jaylen Brown, in their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-9) at FedExForum on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Celtics' last outing on Friday ended in a 108-105 win against the Raptors. Brown's team-high 23 points paced the Celtics in the victory.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Brown SF Questionable Abductor 24.7 6.0 2.7

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Jake LaRavia: Questionable (Eye), Xavier Tillman: Questionable (Knee), Luke Kennard: Questionable (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

