The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Bruins are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, while the Lightning took down the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-135) Lightning (+110) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 10 of their 13 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (76.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has gone 10-3 (winning 76.9%).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Boston's 16 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Lightning Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 55 (13th) Goals 63 (3rd) 32 (1st) Goals Allowed 65 (28th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 19 (3rd) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (7th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Boston went over five times.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 55 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 32 (just two per game).

With a +23 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.