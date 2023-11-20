The Boston Celtics (11-2) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report, Jaylen Brown, as they prepare for a Monday, November 20 game against the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at Spectrum Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Celtics enter this contest after a 102-100 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday. In the Celtics' win, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding eight rebounds and one assist).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Brown SF Questionable Abductor 24.7 6.0 2.7

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Nick Richards: Out (Concussion Protocol), James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), Terry Rozier: Out (Groin)

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 232.5

