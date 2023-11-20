Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 20?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie McAvoy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- McAvoy has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- McAvoy averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|24:21
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|26:44
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|0
|3
|26:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:50
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
