The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie McAvoy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

McAvoy averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:50 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.