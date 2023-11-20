The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie McAvoy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • McAvoy has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • McAvoy averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Away W 4-2
10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:50 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

