Jake DeBrusk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Monday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on DeBrusk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:18 per game on the ice, is +7.

DeBrusk has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 15 games this season, DeBrusk has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 15 games this season, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 3 6 Points 2 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

