James van Riemsdyk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Thinking about a wager on van Riemsdyk? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:30 per game on the ice, is +5.

In four of 16 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 16 games this year, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in five of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.8% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 16 Games 2 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

