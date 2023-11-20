The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Shattenkirk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • Shattenkirk has picked up one assist on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:23 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:58 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:17 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

