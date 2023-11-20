Pavel Zacha will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Monday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Zacha's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Zacha has a goal in six of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zacha has a point in 11 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Zacha has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Zacha goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 16 Games 4 13 Points 3 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.