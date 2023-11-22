How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) -- who've won six straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Panthers look to beat the Bruins on TNT and Max.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins' total of 37 goals conceded (only 2.2 per game) is the lowest in the NHL.
- The Bruins have 59 goals this season (3.5 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|17
|12
|17
|29
|19
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|17
|7
|12
|19
|13
|7
|17.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|13
|3
|12
|15
|14
|2
|-
|Charlie Coyle
|17
|6
|8
|14
|6
|6
|54.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|17
|7
|7
|14
|8
|6
|50%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 49 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- The Panthers' 57 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|18
|13
|12
|25
|7
|6
|42.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|16
|6
|11
|17
|10
|16
|54.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|18
|3
|14
|17
|19
|8
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|18
|8
|7
|15
|13
|11
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|18
|3
|10
|13
|7
|4
|30%
