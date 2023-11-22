The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers are riding a six-game home winning streak.

The Bruins have a 7-1-2 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 37 goals while giving up 26 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in nine goals (28.1% success rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-115)

Bruins (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 2-3-5 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 13-1-3.

In the seven games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-3 record (good for nine points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 15 games (12-1-2, 26 points).

In the seven games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-1-2 record (10 points).

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Bruins went 6-1-2 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 11th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 1st 2.18 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 10th 32.1 Shots 33.9 5th 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 11th 22.81% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 1st 90.77% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

