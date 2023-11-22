Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers are riding a six-game home winning streak.
The Bruins have a 7-1-2 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 37 goals while giving up 26 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in nine goals (28.1% success rate).
Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have finished 2-3-5 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 13-1-3.
- In the seven games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-3 record (good for nine points).
- Boston has scored a pair of goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 15 games (12-1-2, 26 points).
- In the seven games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-1-2 record (10 points).
- In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Bruins went 6-1-2 in those contests (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|11th
|3.47
|Goals Scored
|3.17
|17th
|1st
|2.18
|Goals Allowed
|2.72
|9th
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|33.9
|5th
|21st
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|4th
|11th
|22.81%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|1st
|90.77%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.44%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
