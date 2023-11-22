Bruins vs. Panthers November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
Bruins Players to Watch
- David Pastrnak is among the top options on offense for Boston, with 29 points this season, as he has recorded 12 goals and 17 assists in 17 games.
- With 19 total points (1.1 per game), including seven goals and 12 assists through 17 contests, Brad Marchand is crucial for Boston's attack.
- This season, McAvoy has scored three goals and contributed 12 assists for Boston, giving him a point total of 15.
- In the crease, Boston's Linus Ullmark is 6-1-1 this season, compiling 233 saves and permitting 18 goals (2.2 goals against average) with a .928 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors (25 points), via collected 13 goals and 12 assists.
- Through 16 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored six goals and picked up 11 assists.
- Tkachuk's total of 17 points is via three goals and 14 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded nine goals (2.3 goals against average) and made 99 saves with a .917% save percentage (15th in league).
Bruins vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|17th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|3.47
|11th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.18
|1st
|5th
|33.9
|Shots
|32.1
|10th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|23rd
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|22.81%
|11th
|23rd
|75.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|90.77%
|1st
