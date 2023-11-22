Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Panthers on November 22, 2023
David Pastrnak and Sam Reinhart are among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers meet at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 29 points in 17 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Brad Marchand has totaled 19 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Charlie McAvoy's season total of 15 points has come from three goals and 12 assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Reinhart has totaled 13 goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Florida, good for 25 points.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|2
|2
|4
|4
