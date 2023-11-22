The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET, hope to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Boston Celtics (11-3).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Bucks matchup.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 117.2 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 106.6 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +149 scoring differential overall.

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 120.8 points per game, third in league, and conceding 117.7 per contest, 23rd in NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential.

These teams score 238 points per game between them, 3.5 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 224.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this year.

Celtics and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Bucks +450 +185 -

