The Boston Celtics (5-2) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum averages 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 boards per game.
  • Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 2.7 assists and 6 boards per contest.
  • Kristaps Porzingis puts up 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocks.
  • Derrick White puts up 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
  • Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 25% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Bucks.
  • On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
  • The Bucks are getting 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.
  • The Bucks are receiving 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.
  • Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Celtics Bucks
120.6 Points Avg. 117.1
108.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4
47% Field Goal % 47%
36.4% Three Point % 36.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.