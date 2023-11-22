Celtics vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Eastern-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4). The squads play Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.
Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|234.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points three times.
- The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Boston has won 10 out of the 13 games, or 76.9%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
|Celtics vs Bucks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Bucks Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Bucks Prediction
|Celtics vs Bucks Odds/Over/Under
Celtics vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|21.4%
|117.2
|238
|106.6
|224.3
|225.6
|Bucks
|10
|71.4%
|120.8
|238
|117.7
|224.3
|232.5
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston has a better record against the spread at home (4-1-0) than it does in road games (4-5-0).
- The Celtics score 117.2 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks allow.
- When Boston totals more than 117.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|8-6
|6-4
|7-7
|Bucks
|5-9
|0-0
|9-5
Celtics vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Bucks
|117.2
|120.8
|7
|4
|4-2
|5-8
|5-1
|10-3
|106.6
|117.7
|3
|23
|8-5
|3-4
|11-2
|6-1
