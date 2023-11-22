When the Boston Celtics (11-3) and Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) play at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their previous game to the Hornets, 121-118 in OT, on Monday. Tatum was their top scorer with 45 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 45 13 6 0 2 7 Payton Pritchard 21 6 3 2 0 5 Kristaps Porzingis 17 8 0 2 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is putting up 29.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White is averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Watch Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.