Charlie Coyle will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Coyle against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Coyle has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:18 on the ice per game.

Coyle has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Coyle has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Coyle has an assist in seven of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Coyle has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 17 Games 12 14 Points 5 6 Goals 3 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.