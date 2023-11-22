Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on McAvoy's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

McAvoy has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

McAvoy has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 13 games this season, McAvoy has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

McAvoy's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, McAvoy has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 11 15 Points 7 3 Goals 2 12 Assists 5

