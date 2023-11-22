David Pastrnak will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Pastrnak against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

David Pastrnak vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 19:08 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 17 games this season Pastrnak has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 14 of 17 games this year, Pastrnak has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 17 Games 12 29 Points 10 12 Goals 9 17 Assists 1

