Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Lindholm are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Lindholm has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in four of 17 games this season, Lindholm has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of 17 games this year, Lindholm has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Lindholm hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 17 Games 12 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.