Jrue Holiday and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 121-118 loss to the Hornets (his previous game) Holiday put up 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the league.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the league last year, conceding 12.1 makes per contest.

