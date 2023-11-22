The Maine Black Bears (3-3) play the South Florida Bulls (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

This season, Maine has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Bulls rank first in rebounding in the country, the Black Bears rank 323rd.

The Black Bears put up 12.3 more points per game (74) than the Bulls give up to opponents (61.7).

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Maine is 3-1.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Maine put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (61.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Black Bears allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (72.1).

At home, Maine sunk 7.5 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.2). Maine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.7%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule