How to Watch Maine vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maine Black Bears (3-3) play the South Florida Bulls (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Maine vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- This season, Maine has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Bulls are the rebounding team in the country, the Black Bears rank 323rd.
- The Black Bears put up 12.3 more points per game (74) than the Bulls give up to opponents (61.7).
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, Maine is 3-1.
Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Maine put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (61.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Black Bears allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (72.1).
- At home, Maine sunk 7.5 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.2). Maine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.7%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 78-65
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 80-66
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
