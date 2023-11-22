The South Florida Bulls (2-1) hit the court against the Maine Black Bears (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. Maine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maine vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Maine Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-9.5) 135.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-8.5) 135.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maine vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Maine compiled a 16-8-0 ATS record last season.

The Black Bears had an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs last year.

South Florida went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Bulls and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

