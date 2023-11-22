Wednesday's game between the South Florida Bulls (2-1) and the Maine Black Bears (3-3) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors South Florida to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Maine vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Maine vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 74, Maine 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-11.2)

South Florida (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.0 points per game, 210th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.2 per outing to rank 116th in college basketball.

The 30.0 rebounds per game Maine accumulates rank 297th in the country. Their opponents grab 30.0.

Maine knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

Maine has won the turnover battle by 5.0 per game, committing 9.5 (48th in college basketball) while forcing 14.5 (83rd in college basketball).

