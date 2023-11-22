Maine vs. South Florida November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (1-0) will meet the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Maine vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine Top Players (2022-23)
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Maine vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|27
|359th
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
