The Maine Black Bears (3-3) are 8.5-point underdogs against the South Florida Bulls (2-1) at Yuengling Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Maine vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -8.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

Maine and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 combined points twice this season.

The average over/under for Maine's matchups this season is 140.2, 3.7 more points than this game's point total.

Maine is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Maine was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Black Bears have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +340 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maine has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Maine vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 18 62.1% 72 140.5 72 141.7 139.3 Maine 12 50% 68.5 140.5 69.7 141.7 138.1

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears' 74 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 61.7 the Bulls give up.

Maine is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 61.7 points.

Maine vs. South Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 15-14-0 3-2 19-10-0 Maine 16-8-0 5-4 12-12-0

Maine vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Maine 9-9 Home Record 8-4 4-7 Away Record 5-12 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

