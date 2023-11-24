The Boston Bruins, with Brad Marchand, take the ice Friday against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In six of 18 games this season, Marchand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchand has a point in 14 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Marchand has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Marchand has an implied probability of 71.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 5 19 Points 4 7 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

