When the Boston Bruins meet the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Friday (starting at 1:00 PM ET), Brad Marchand and Alex DeBrincat will be two of the top players to watch.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (29 points), via put up 12 goals and 17 assists.

Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists, equaling 19 points (1.1 per game).

Charlie Coyle's 15 points this season are via seven goals and eight assists.

Linus Ullmark's record is 7-1-1. He has conceded 19 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 260 saves with a .932% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

Dylan Larkin's six goals and 12 assists in 18 games give him 18 points on the season.

DeBrincat is a top contributor for Detroit, with 18 total points this season. In 18 games, he has netted 11 goals and provided seven assists.

This season, J.T. Compher has three goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .933 save percentage (fifth-best in the league), with 42 total saves, while allowing three goals (1.5 goals against average). He has put together a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.61 6th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.17 15th 9th 31.7 Shots 30.8 18th 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.4 9th 12th 21.67% Power Play % 20.27% 15th 1st 91.04% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 15th

