The Boston Bruins (14-1-3), winners of five home games in a row, host the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden on Friday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 14 times this season, and have finished 10-4 in those games.

Boston has a record of 5-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 67.7% chance to win.

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 18 games this season.

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 62 (8th) Goals 65 (7th) 38 (1st) Goals Allowed 57 (15th) 13 (15th) Power Play Goals 15 (8th) 6 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (18th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its past 10 games.

Boston hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 62 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 38 (just 2.1 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +24 this season.

