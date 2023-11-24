The Orlando Magic (10-5), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Boston Celtics (12-3).

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank eighth in the league and are allowing 107.2 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Magic put up 111.5 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 107.5 per contest (fifth in NBA). They have a +60 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The teams combine to score 228.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 214.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Orlando has compiled a 12-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Magic +15000 +6600 -

